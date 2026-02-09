Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $14.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,653,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,074 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,997,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 331,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,718,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.60, a current ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.42%.

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

