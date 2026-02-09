Brokerages Set Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrodinger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,464,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,268,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 268,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrodinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,714,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrodinger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $993.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.57. Schrodinger has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $28.47.

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

