Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen set a $333.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.16.

CI opened at $292.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $121,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 and revenue of $72.5B, both above consensus, driven by Evernorth growth and higher specialty volumes; investors are rewarding the beat and evidence of durable revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: FTC settlement over insulin pricing reduces regulatory overhang and includes commitments to change PBM pricing practices — this removes a major legal uncertainty and may support multiple expansion. FTC Settlement Coverage

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% increase), a modest buyback/dividend-friendly signal that supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target moves are mixed — Leerink raised its PT to $297 but kept a “market perform” rating, while RBC trimmed its PT to $333 but maintained an “outperform” view; these moves show cautious optimism but limited near-term upside consensus. Leerink PT Change RBC PT Change

Evernorth and specialty volumes are growth drivers cited on the call — supportive for revenue mix and long-term profit potential, though investors will watch margin dynamics. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance slightly below some Street expectations — Cigna set FY 2026 EPS guidance at at least $30.25, a touch under consensus and accompanied by commentary about ongoing medical-cost and margin pressure; this tempered the upside from the quarter for some investors. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

