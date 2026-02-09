Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

NYSE TNL opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,487. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

