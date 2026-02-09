Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

OM stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.08. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $47,687.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,957 shares in the company, valued at $189,219.84. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,059.20. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,989 shares of company stock worth $180,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 8,482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 424,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 955.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 376,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

