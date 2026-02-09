Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $43.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.6250.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday.

SHOO opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steven Madden has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,451,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 814,318 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 955,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 581,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 568,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Inc (NASDAQ: SHOO) is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

