Pixelworks (PXLW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 490.11% and a negative net margin of 73.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pixelworks Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pixelworks stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pixelworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXLW Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXLW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Pixelworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is a provider of video processing semiconductors and software solutions designed to enhance display performance across a range of consumer and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include high-performance video processing SoCs, pixel processing silicon, and accompanying firmware that deliver advanced image enhancement, color calibration, and high-dynamic-range (HDR) support. These solutions are tailored to improve picture quality, reduce latency, and optimize power consumption in digital displays.

Pixelworks’ product portfolio addresses diverse end markets such as digital projectors, flat-panel televisions, set-top boxes, mobile devices, automotive infotainment displays, and digital signage.

Further Reading

