PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ) Financial Contrast

SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO $33.25 million 1.72 $260,000.00 $0.11 5.45

Analyst Ratings

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 PEDEVCO 0 1 1 1 3.00

PEDEVCO has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.42%. Given PEDEVCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39%

Summary

PEDEVCO beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 3,122 gross producing wells and approximately 1,364,000 gross total acres under lease. The Company’s primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent area of Oklahoma and Kansas and the Niobrara Shale in the Colorado Rockies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in approximately 1,185,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s interests in the Mid-Continent included 1,972 gross producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 1,087,000 gross acres under lease and 1,471 gross producing wells in the Mississippian formation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Rockies properties consisted of approximately 140,000 gross acres and 25 gross producing wells.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.