Head to Head Survey: CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) vs. Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank and CaixaBank are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank 40.52% 13.43% 0.62% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Danske Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Danske Bank pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80 CaixaBank 1 3 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank and CaixaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Danske Bank has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank and CaixaBank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank $8.61 billion 5.26 $3.43 billion $2.02 13.41 CaixaBank $24.18 billion 3.75 $6.66 billion N/A N/A

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank.

Summary

Danske Bank beats CaixaBank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank



Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About CaixaBank



CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

