Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (ADPT, BIDU, BMO, CPA, CWH, DAVA, DBVT, ESCA, FIG, GEN)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, February 8th:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

