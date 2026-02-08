Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (ADPT, BIDU, BMO, CPA, CWH, DAVA, DBVT, ESCA, FIG, GEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, February 8th:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

