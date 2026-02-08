Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 8th (ADPT, BIDU, BMO, CPA, CWH, DAVA, DBVT, ESCA, FIG, GEN)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, February 8th:
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Figma (NYSE:FIG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
