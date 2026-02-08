Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as high as C$4.53. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 35,472 shares trading hands.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$205.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

Further Reading

