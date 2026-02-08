ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 and traded as low as GBX 0.33. ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 0.37, with a volume of 869,219 shares traded.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About ValiRx

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx accelerates the development of treatments in cancer and women’s health to improve patient lives. We provide the scientific, financial and commercial framework to enable the rapid translation of innovative science into clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.