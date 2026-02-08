IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 4.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,651,000 after buying an additional 240,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $655.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $656.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.