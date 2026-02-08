IFG Advisors LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 4.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $27,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,993,000 after acquiring an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,795,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,651,000 after buying an additional 240,356 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $655.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $656.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $622.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.87.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.
