Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,240 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 0.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Clorox from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Clorox Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:CLX opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

