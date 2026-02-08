Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,240 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 0.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Clorox from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.93.
NYSE:CLX opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.
In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on CLX to $136 (maintained equal-weight), citing valuation/earnings dynamics — a catalyst supporting the stock’s rally. Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley
- Positive Sentiment: Investor write-ups are bullish: a Seeking Alpha piece frames CLX as a defensive, dividend-rich value after “solid” Q2 results and attractive valuation — supporting buy interest from income-focused investors. Clorox: Solid Q2 Results And Cheap Valuation MakesThis Defensive Dividend Stock A Strong Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its price target to $111 and kept a Hold rating — a modest recalibration that tempers upside expectations despite the recent positive headlines. TD Cowen Adjusts Clorox Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Company reported mixed Q2 results and reaffirmed its 2026 outlook — revenue roughly flat year-over-year and an EPS miss by a few cents; reassurances on the outlook limit downside but leave questions on near-term margin recovery. Clorox Posts Mixed Q2 Results, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is weighing a potential GOJO acquisition and finishing an ERP implementation; strategic moves could boost long-term growth but add execution risk in the near term. Clorox Weighs GOJO Deal And ERP Finish Against Softer Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management commentary around pricing, cost savings and margin plans — useful for gauging execution risk. Clorox (CLX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Some brokerages have a consensus “Reduce” rating on CLX, which may cap upside as institutional flows react to conservative guidance and margin concerns. The Clorox Company Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: BofA flagged margin uncertainty after the Q2 EPS miss — a reminder that cost and margin recovery, not just revenue, will drive forecast revisions and investor sentiment. BofA Flags Margin Uncertainty for Clorox After Q2 Earnings Miss
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights using its Earnings ESP tool to find staples stocks that might beat — general market research, not CLX-specific guidance, but could affect short-term trading interest. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.
Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.
