Palacios Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Palacios Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $96,294,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More.

Large robotaxi expansion with partner WeRide — plan to deploy ~1,200 autonomous robotaxis across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh by 2027, reinforcing Uber’s AV growth narrative and long-term TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More.

Underlying Q4 business metrics remain strong — revenue and bookings grew ~20% y/y and free cash flow/reported profitability improved, supporting medium?term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More.

Corporate moves: Uber appointed a new CFO as it accelerates AV and robotaxi investment — operationally important but a longer?dated catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More.

Legal hit — a jury in Arizona found Uber liable and ordered the company to pay $8.5M in a rape suit; the company faces thousands of similar claims, raising reputational and potential financial exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 EPS miss and cautious guidance — Uber missed EPS expectations and set Q1 EPS guidance below consensus, which triggered the post?earnings selloff despite solid revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price?target trims and mixed analyst notes — several shops lowered targets (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Wedbush, Cantor, etc.) or issued neutral/hold stances, increasing near?term uncertainty. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.