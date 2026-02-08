Fullcircle Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $341.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

