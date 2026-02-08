Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.

Coffee Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of JVA stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the third quarter worth $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the second quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: JVA) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company’s core activities encompass the importation of green coffee beans, artisanal roasting and blending, and the packaging of coffee and tea products for wholesale customers. Through its operations, Coffee Holding Company serves a diverse client base that includes coffeehouses, restaurants, hotels, health care facilities, vending operators and retail chains.

The company’s product offering spans whole?bean and ground coffees, single?serve pods, cold brew formats and bulk tea selections, with both branded and private?label solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.