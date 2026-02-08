IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $41.83. 74,613,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 46,493,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP grew its position in shares of IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IREN by 1,444.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in IREN by 247.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in IREN during the second quarter worth about $21,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

