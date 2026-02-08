General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,913 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of General Mills worth $384,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 665,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. General Mills’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.