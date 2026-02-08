Shrub 24 Hour Volume Hits $405.68 Thousand (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Shrub has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Shrub has a market cap of $1.27 million and $405.68 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shrub token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shrub

Shrub was first traded on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubhq. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00132849 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $406,000.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars.

