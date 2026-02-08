Staked TRX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $751.58 Thousand (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Staked TRX has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Staked TRX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $173.58 million and $751.58 thousand worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Staked TRX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.60 or 0.98844654 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staked TRX

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.35598969 USD and is up 10.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $849,794.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked TRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked TRX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.