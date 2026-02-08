Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,999 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.07.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.74 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.65. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $369,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.