Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,338,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Jabil by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jabil by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,686,000 after acquiring an additional 487,595 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Jabil by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 453,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $258.29 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $260.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,200,068.11. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,830,171.06. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.