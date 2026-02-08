SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Position Increased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 290.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,064,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,567,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,971,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — SS&C reported $1.69 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $1.65B revenue vs. $1.62B, with revenue up ~8.1% year-over-year; margins and ROE remained healthy. This is the core catalyst driving the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — SS&C reported $1.69 EPS vs. $1.62 consensus and $1.65B revenue vs. $1.62B, with revenue up ~8.1% year-over-year; margins and ROE remained healthy. This is the core catalyst driving the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance — Q1 FY26 EPS guide of $1.62–1.68 (vs. ~1.56 consensus) and FY26 EPS guide of $6.70–7.02 (above the ~6.36 street estimate); revenue guide increased to ~$6.7–6.8B. The beat + raise combination supports upward revisions to investor models. Read More.

Management raised guidance — Q1 FY26 EPS guide of $1.62–1.68 (vs. ~1.56 consensus) and FY26 EPS guide of $6.70–7.02 (above the ~6.36 street estimate); revenue guide increased to ~$6.7–6.8B. The beat + raise combination supports upward revisions to investor models. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Call/transcript and highlights—earnings call and investor presentation are available for detail on revenue drivers (SaaS, asset management services) and margin outlook; useful for modeling forward growth and churn metrics. Read More.

Call/transcript and highlights—earnings call and investor presentation are available for detail on revenue drivers (SaaS, asset management services) and margin outlook; useful for modeling forward growth and churn metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party summaries and analysis (Zacks, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the beat/guide story and provide metric breakouts to help update estimates. Read More.

Third?party summaries and analysis (Zacks, Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha) reinforce the beat/guide story and provide metric breakouts to help update estimates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price target cut — Needham lowered its target from $105 to $95 while retaining a Buy rating; the reduction narrows perceived upside despite the buy rating and could limit near-term analyst-driven gains. Read More.

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

