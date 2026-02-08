Wayfinder (PROMPT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.14 Million

Wayfinder (PROMPT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Wayfinder has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wayfinder has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $9.14 million worth of Wayfinder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wayfinder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wayfinder Token Profile

Wayfinder’s launch date was April 10th, 2025. Wayfinder’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,900,304 tokens. The official website for Wayfinder is www.wayfinder.ai. Wayfinder’s official Twitter account is @aiwayfinder.

Buying and Selling Wayfinder

According to CryptoCompare, “Wayfinder (PROMPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wayfinder has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 406,280,340 in circulation. The last known price of Wayfinder is 0.04625441 USD and is down -9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,023,724.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wayfinder.ai/.”

