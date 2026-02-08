Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Purchases 11,402 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 1.2% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to show support — several firms reaffirmed or upgraded ratings and Citi left a “buy” view (while trimming its PT to $110), keeping sizable upside in street estimates. Read More.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

