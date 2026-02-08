Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,806 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

Shares of TGT opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

