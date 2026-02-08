264,715 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF $JULU Acquired by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 264,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JULU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after buying an additional 1,156,127 shares during the period. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 189,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,332 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Price Performance

BATS JULU opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $28.04.

About AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (JULU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JULU was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF (BATS:JULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.