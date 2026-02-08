Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 18,946 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,816,000. SWF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after buying an additional 1,356,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $71.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

