Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,737.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLMA shares. Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,820 to GBX 3,880 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,980 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Halma from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma stock opened at GBX 3,548 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,316 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,588.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,454.71.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 55.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Halma had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Halma will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current year.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

