Kyle Piskel Sells 2,145 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Piskel sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $39,596.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 216,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,119.02. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyle Piskel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Kyle Piskel sold 4,290 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,220.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Kyle Piskel sold 162,820 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $3,174,990.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Kyle Piskel sold 238 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $3,343.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.73%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near the mid?teens to low?$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More.

Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near the mid?teens to low?$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally). Read More.

Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong. Read More.

Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns. Read More.

Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in this batch is effectively zero/unchanged and shows no immediate short?squeeze dynamics; days?to?cover computed as 0.0, so short interest is not a current market driver. (Item flagged in recent data feeds.)

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 544.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,441,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,282 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,674,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,181 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,934,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4,802.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

