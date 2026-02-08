Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 88,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,419,730 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

