Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

