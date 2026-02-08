Timothy White Sells 1,469 Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Timothy White sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $133,238.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,701. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Graco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $92.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $593.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.99 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Graco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Graco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,571,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,908,000 after buying an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,076,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,661,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,865,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.
The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.
