Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) vs. PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Critical Contrast

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PSQ and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hour Loop 1 0 0 0 1.00

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 337.01%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.0% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PSQ has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -178.95% -184.74% -62.82% Hour Loop 0.59% 12.96% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and Hour Loop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $23.20 million 1.60 -$57.69 million ($1.20) -0.67 Hour Loop $138.25 million 0.46 $660,000.00 $0.03 60.00

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hour Loop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hour Loop beats PSQ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

