Savant Capital LLC Buys 426 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,041.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,060.13.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,198.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,038.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $997.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,204.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.71 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at $104,929,232.22. This trade represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

