State of Wyoming Acquires New Stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. $ASM

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,046,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 591,121 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASM. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. iA Financial set a $8.75 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $7.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $10.15 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 507.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is a Vancouver-based precious metals producer and explorer focused on the mining of silver, gold and copper. The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Avino Mine, situated near the historic town of Avino in the state of Durango, Mexico. Avino’s operations encompass underground and open?pit mining, milling and tailings reprocessing, delivering a diversified metal output. In addition to silver and gold production, the Avino Mine yields significant copper by-product credits, enhancing overall project economics.

Beyond its core Mexican operations, Avino holds interests in several exploration and development properties across North America.

