Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 20.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 77,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.