Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

APD opened at $283.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $321.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

