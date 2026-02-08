Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 13,491 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,255,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,619,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,762,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,674,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $117.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.55. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

