Truist Financial Cuts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $95.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Key Boston Scientific News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat but mixed outlook — Boston Scientific reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue growth and EPS beat), showing continued top-line momentum that supports the longer?term growth story. Q4 results and presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still rate BSX as a buy/overweight with mid?to?high price targets — several firms left positive ratings (Morgan Stanley set a $118 PT; others keep “outperform/overweight”), indicating continued analyst confidence in long-term upside despite near-term caution. Morgan Stanley PT note
- Neutral Sentiment: Board change announced — Boston Scientific disclosed a planned long?serving director departure; governance turnover is notable but not currently flagged as material to near?term operations. Board director departure
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually active options and volume — options and share volume spiked during the sell?off, increasing volatility and making short-term price moves more extreme (can amplify both down and up moves). Options activity
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious 2026 guidance and weak electrophysiology sales drove a sharp sell?off — management’s conservative revenue/growth guidance and softer performance in a key segment prompted a high?volume liquidation that erased recent gains. Guidance and segment weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations announced — several law firms have opened inquiries into Boston Scientific’s disclosures around the quarter/guidance, increasing legal and reputational risk. Howard G. Smith investigation Frank R. Cruz investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and new lows — CEO share sales and headlines about insider selling coincided with the stock reaching a 12?month low, which can undermine investor confidence even when fundamentals are mixed. CEO stock sale note 12-month low report
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts — multiple firms trimmed their 12?month targets after Q4/guidance, increasing short?term downside pressure even where ratings remain constructive. Analyst cuts roundup
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
