Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Springview in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Springview presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Springview Stock Up 12.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SPHL opened at $4.90 on Friday. Springview has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house.

