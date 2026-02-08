Analyzing NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of NiCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NiCE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiCE and Rimini Street”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiCE $2.74 billion 2.59 $442.59 million $8.80 12.71 Rimini Street $428.75 million 0.70 -$36.27 million $0.46 7.15

NiCE has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NiCE has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NiCE and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiCE 19.48% 17.71% 12.40% Rimini Street 10.10% -32.42% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NiCE and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiCE 2 5 8 0 2.40 Rimini Street 0 2 2 0 2.50

NiCE currently has a consensus price target of $159.77, indicating a potential upside of 42.83%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.77%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than NiCE.

Summary

NiCE beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NiCE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NiCE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NiCE Ltd. in June 2016. NiCE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

