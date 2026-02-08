Financial Analysis: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) versus Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and CECO Environmental”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 4.79 -$19.98 million ($0.66) -23.17 CECO Environmental $557.93 million 4.62 $12.96 million $1.41 51.33

Profitability

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services. Perma-Fix Environmental Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -19.15% -19.45% -12.24% CECO Environmental 7.22% 10.84% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 CECO Environmental 0 1 6 0 2.86

CECO Environmental has a consensus target price of $64.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. Given CECO Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of CECO Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication services. In addition, the company offers industrial engineered noise control solutions, including custom acoustical gen-set packages, ambient air baffles, acoustical louvres, and skid enclosures; process filtration solutions for hydrocarbon and chemical processing; and energy and water conservation systems and equipment. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producers. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.