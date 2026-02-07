Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.60. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $10.0750, with a volume of 130,596 shares.

LYSCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $17.80 price objective on Lynas Rare Earths and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) is an Australian?headquartered company specializing in the exploration, mining and processing of rare earth elements, which are critical components in the manufacture of high?performance magnets, catalysts, electronics and renewable energy technologies. The company’s flagship asset is the Mount Weld deposit in Western Australia, renowned for being one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. From exploration through to downstream processing, Lynas has built an integrated, end?to?end supply model aimed at diversifying global supply chains and reducing reliance on traditional suppliers.

At Mount Weld, Lynas employs conventional open?pit mining techniques to extract ore that contains neodymium, praseodymium, cerium and lanthanum, among other rare earths.

