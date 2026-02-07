Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.3750 and last traded at $1.38. 37,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 33,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Up 5.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and indoor gardening. The company’s offerings include horticultural lighting systems, environmental controls, nutrient and irrigation solutions, growing media, and greenhouse and nursery equipment. These products are designed to support commercial growers, research institutions, and home gardening enthusiasts by optimizing plant growth and resource efficiency in indoor and greenhouse environments.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Hydrofarm has grown through a combination of product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

