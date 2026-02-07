Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $143.80 and last traded at $146.0730. 18,338,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 21,551,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.59.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $629.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

