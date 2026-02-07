Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.1150. Approximately 5,881,299 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,098,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.74 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Cameco Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

