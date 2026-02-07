NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker Acquires 4,000 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Patricia Whittaker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,160. This represents a ? increase in their position.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of NG stock opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$3.22 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.15.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
