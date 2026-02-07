US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 3,448.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $280.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.04.

US Masters Residential Property Fund (Fund) was established in 2011 and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (URF.ASX). The Fund was established to give investors exposure to US residential property and is the largest Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy of investing in freestanding and multi-tenant US residential property in the New York metropolitan area. The Fund is focused on seeking to achieve long-term returns through a combination of income from rental yields along with potential long-term capital growth.

